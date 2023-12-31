Smallholder rice farmers in Palawan receive cash aid

Aside from cash aid, smallholder rice farmers in Palawan wish for the government to understand their struggles, and for paved roads that would make it easier to get more competitive prices for their hard work. Two days after Christmas day, on December 27, 69-year old Zosima Reduble of Roxas town in Palawan received P5,000 in financial assistance through her cash card issued by the Development Bank of the Philippines and remittance giant USSC, a Banko Sentral-licensed e-money issuer.

She was among the 17 farmers within their village in Barangay Antonino issued with a card to receive cash aid. Reduble is among the two million smallholder rice farmers in the country who began receiving P5,000 each in cash assistance from the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance Program, an unconditional cash grant for farmers cultivating below two hectares of rice field. This is pursuant to Republic Act No. 11598 or the Cash Assistance to Filipino Farmers Act of 2021





