Ecuador Declares State of War as Drug Cartels Launch Attacks

With city streets largely deserted apart from a massive military deployment, Ecuador found itself in a 'state of war' Wednesday as drug cartels waged a brutal campaign of kidnappings and attacks in response to a government crackdown. Hundreds of soldiers patrolled the capital Quito, where residents were gripped by fear over a surge of violence that has also prompted alarm abroad.
