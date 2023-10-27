HEADLINES: Marcos warns AFP of 'emerging threats'

Today's episode is brought to you by Wilcon Depot, The Philippines' leading home improvement and construction supplies retailer—your Trusted Building Partner.READ: Marcos warns AFP of 'emerging threats'PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday told the Armed Forces of the Philippines to be 'ready to defend the archipelago from emerging threats,' following the United States' 'ironclad' commitment to defend the Philippines against China's aggressive actions.

READ: Police on red alert ahead of Monday's electionsTHE Philippine National Police went on red alert on Friday as it finishes its preparations for Monday's Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. P.N.P. chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. also said 187,600 officers will be deployed during the election period. Acorda reminded all personnel of the critical role they will play during the election.

