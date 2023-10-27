Missing beauty queen case: Cop now a person of interest

The family of missing beauty queen Catherine Camilon will be provided with a security detail after authorities revealed a policeman was a person of interest in the case.

“We already instructed the chief of police of Tuy, Batangas to give security and assistance to the family of Miss Catherine,” said Region 4-A chief of police Brig. Gen. Paul Kenneth Lucas. Lucas said the police officer is now with the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit in Camp Vicente Lim in Laguna.

“He did not say he had something to do with the disappearance. He also did not say he had nothing to do with it,” Lucas said.The CIDG 4-A will investigate the case while the Regional Internal Affairs 4-A will conduct a separate administrative investigation. headtopics.com

Lucas said the policeman who is a person of interest in the case has already been relieved of his post.Lucas said it was also the police officer also gave Camilon the vehicle she used when she was last seen in Lemery.On Oct. 16, Camilon’s sister, Chin-chin, took to social media to ask for help from netizens to locate her sister.

