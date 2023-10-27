Marcos to AFP: Be ready to defend archipelago from emerging threats

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Friday told the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to be "ready to defend the archipelago from emerging threats." Marcos made the remark during the oathtaking of the Philippine military's newly promoted generals. "As the new leaders of our AFP, you are expected to help ensure that the Armed Forces will be more agile, flexible, and responsive to better address emerging issues confronting our nation.

"Sustain and foster greater collaboration with other government agencies and civil society groups, harnessing their respective knowledge, specializations, and technical expertise in coming up with innovative, effective, efficient solutions to the challenges that stand in the way of achieving peace and unity," the President said.

