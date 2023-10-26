HEAD TOPICS

HEADLINES: Marcos boosts sports devt | Oct. 27, 2023

Good day. Here are the stories for The Manila Times for Friday, October 27, 2023.

PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to ramp up the implementation of its Five-Year Sports Development Plan to maintain the world-class standing of Filipino athletes.

US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) mentioned the Philippines in a joint statement which touched on various topics, including their concern on peace and stability in the region. Biden and Albanese inaugurated a new era of U.S.-Australia strategic cooperation during the Prime Minister's official visit in Washington, D.C., the White House said in a statement shared by the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines.

