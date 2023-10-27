Tell it to SunStar: On Chinese aggression vs PCG and AFP

By Sen. Juan Miguel ZubiriSenate PresidentI am one with peace-loving Filipinos in strongly condemning this latest abhorrent actions of the China Coast Guard and Chinese maritime militia that put in danger the lives of our brave countrymen who were on a routine resupply mission to our troops in Ayungin Shoal.

I also call on the China Coast Guard to respect human lives and abide by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other international laws governing safe maritime travel. Our freedom of navigation in our own exclusive economic zone within our own continental shelf should be recognized and upheld.

