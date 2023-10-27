Tell it to SunStar: Allow ICC investigators to enter the country

By Archbishop Socrates VillegasArchdiocese of Lingayen-DagupanThe Church always strives after and cherishes the truth. She proclaims her faith, after all, that saving Truth was made Incarnate in the Man from Nazareth, executed because he dared proclaim the truth to those who preferred the shadow of untruth and ignorance.

However, allowing the investigators and factfinders in can and should be an act of sovereignty, a choice we, as a people freely make, for the sake of truth and to vindicate those who may have lost their lives, denied the processes of law that every democracy guarantees both to citizen and foreigner alike.

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Tell it to SunStar: What is Beijing Opera?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

2 babaye naligsan og prime mover, 1 pisatSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Ciar: 10 ka Pinoy celebrity nga mag-birthday sa kalag-kalagSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Puregold price club books P6.6B net income in 9 monthsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Rep. Duterte gipikhan si Rep. CastroSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Espinoza: Why does former mayor Osmeña dislike Mayor Rama?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕