Comelec urges voters to come early, bring kodigo

AHEAD of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday urged all voters to come early and armed with their respective cheat sheets. In an interview, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said it would be better if the public will come early with voting hours only from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 'We hope the voters will come early and vote,' said Garcia.

'It's better of they will bring their own kodigo and avoid using your cellphones inside polling precincts,' said Garcia.The poll chief said identification (ID) cards are not required, although there is a possibility that one is asked to present proof of identity. He said a negative coronavirus disease (Covid-19) test result is unnecessary for one to cast their votes.

