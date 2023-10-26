Zagala takes over AFP Civil Relations

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) formally installed Brig. Gen. Ramon Zagala as head of the Civil Relations Service in a change of command ceremony in Camp Aguinaldo.

Zagala replaced Brig. Gen. Arvin Lagamon, who was named as the new Deputy Chief of Staff for Civil-Military Operations. Lagamon received high praise from the presiding officer, AFP Vice Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Arthur Cordura, who lauded his accomplishments as an officer and former commander of the CRS.

Prior to his appointment, Zagala was the commander of the Presidential Security Group, where he was able to lead the unit in securing nearly 500 residential events, including both domestic and international engagements. headtopics.com

