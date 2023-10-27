US, Philippines defense chiefs vow to step up bilateral pacts

Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and US defense chief Lloyd J. Austin III made the commitment yesterday in a phone discussion on China’s growing aggressiveness in asserting its claims in the South China Sea.
In their joint press statement, the two defense secretaries also declared that the mutual defense treaty between the US and the Philippines “extends to both countries’ public vessels, aircraft and armed forces – to include the Coast Guard – anywhere in the Pacific to include the South China Sea.”
Austin and Teodoro are set to meet in person in Jakarta, Indonesia on Nov. 16 on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus.In an interview with CNN Philippines’ “The Source” later yesterday, Teodoro said he and Austin discussed recommendations for the conduct of resupply missions to Sierra Madre simultaneously with joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea with the US. headtopics.com
“All these options are being calibrated by our respective staffs, and they will come up with the recommendations accordingly to us. But all options are open just as long as these are within the bounds of international law and will support Philippine interest,” Teodoro said.
“If they are responsible at all, they should not provoke incidents which will cause us to have further escalations,” Teodoro said, referring to the Chinese. “Because in the broader South China Sea, this has to be taken in the context of UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea),” Teodoro pointed out. headtopics.com
“Secondly, we are a treaty ally of the United States and the United States is supporting its treaty ally against the illegal acts of China,” he said. “The morning of October 7th was a very dark hour for humanity. But amongst all the darkness, there is Camille’s...
Blacklist International, RSG Philippines stay alive in MPL PH playoffsIt's down to four as Blacklist International and RSG Philippines survived ONIC Philippines and Smart Omega, respectively, to stay on track for a finals berth in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL Philippines) Season 12. Read more ⮕
Peru wins 2nd Miss Grand International crown, Philippines unplacedPeruvian delegate Luciana Fuster bested 68 other international delegates and emerged as the 11th Miss Grand International (MGI) winner. Read more ⮕