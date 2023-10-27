AFP names new Public Affairs head

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday announced the appointment of Col. Xerxes Trinidad as the new chief of its Public Affairs Office (PAO).

Trinidad, former Philippine Army (PA) spokesperson and head of its public affairs office, replaced Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto who is pursuing his Master’s in National Security Administration. Trinidad assumed as the AFP PAO chief in simple rites presided over by AFP deputy chief of staff Lt. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan at the military’s headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Friday.

“In today’s fast-paced and interconnected world, the landscape of public affairs and communication has evolved. We must adopt and innovate. I am committed (to) leveraging the power of technology and social media to reach a wider audience and ultimately bring the AFP closer to the Filipino people,” Trinidad said in his assumption speech. headtopics.com

Trinidad also served as assistant chief of staff for civil-military operations of the PA’s 4th Infantry Division and commander of the 36th Infantry Battalion.

Read more:

MlaStandard »

Stocks fall on new interest rate hike, Middle East worriesDefining the News Read more ⮕

CDC, Bloomberry to develop P12-b medical hub in ClarkDefining the News Read more ⮕

AboitizPower renews power supply deal with Max’s Group commissaryDefining the News Read more ⮕

Housing prices rose faster in 2nd quarter — BSP surveyDefining the News Read more ⮕

BSP raises borrowing rate to 6.5% to tame inflationDefining the News Read more ⮕

BDO posted P53.9-b profit in nine monthsDefining the News Read more ⮕