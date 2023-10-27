Marcos warns AFP of 'emerging threats'

Speaking after the oathtaking of the newly promoted AFP officers in Malacañang, the President urged the military 'to enhance joint planning and operations to ensure interoperability across all AFP units and platforms' as they respond to emerging national security and defense realities in the country and within the region.President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Any attack on Filipino aircraft, vessels or armed forces will invoke our mutual defense treaty with the Philippines,' Biden said.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin 3rd is expected to discuss with his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro Jr., maritime engagements between their countries in the West Philippine Sea when they meet during the Asean Defense Ministers Meeting conference in Jakarta.

