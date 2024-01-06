ERC expands blackout probe

Power plant operators and not just the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines may be held accountable for the Western Visayas blackout pending results of an ongoing investigation that may be completed in six to eight weeks, Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Monalisa Dimalanta said on Saturday. During the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, Dimalanta said possible sanctions that could be imposed against the N.G.C.P. and the power plant operators would be determined after the investigation.

Speaking in Filipino, Dimalanta said it's not just N.G.C.P. but the six power plants in Western Visayas will also have to be checke





