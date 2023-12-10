Putin's Power Over Russia's Oligarchs

When Vladimir Putin came to power in 2000, the outside world viewed those Russians known as “oligarchs” as men whose vast wealth, ruthlessly amassed, made them almost shadow rulers. A “government of the few,” in the word’s etymology. The term has persisted well into Putin’s rule, broadening in popular usage to refer to almost any Russian with a substantial fortune. How much political power any of Russia’s uber-rich now wield, however, is doubtful.

A few hours after Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, a televised meeting he held in the Kremlin with top industrialists and entrepreneurs showed how the dynamics had changed: Putin simply told them he had no choice but to invade. Despite the harsh consequences to their wealth that the tycoons could expect from the war, they had to accept it; the power was his, not theirs





