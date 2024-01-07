Power Plant Operators May Be Held Accountable for Western Visayas Blackout

POWER plant operators and not just the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) may be held accountable for the Western Visayas blackout pending results of an ongoing investigation that may be completed in six to eight weeks, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Chairman Monalisa Dimalanta said on Saturday.

During the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, Dimalanta said possible sanctions that could be imposed against the NGCP and the power plant operators would be determined after the investigation.Speaking in Filipino, Dimalanta said it's not just NGCP but the six power plants in Western Visayas will also have to be checked.'Because the six power plants may have lapses in maintaining standards. For example, did any of them fail to follow the Grid Code? In that case, they may also be penalized. It's not just NGCP, if we find that they didn't do their job,' she said. 'This time around, (it may take) maybe around six to eight weeks for us to complete the investigatio





