Fisheries production in Central Visayas decreases, but fish supply remains stable

DESPITE the significant decrease of P4.518 billion in the value of fisheries production in Central Visayas in 2022, a local fisheries officer has assured the public that there is no need to worry about the status of fish supply in the region during the holiday season.Laila Bragat, information officer of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Bfar) 7, said recovery efforts have been made this year to counter last year’s drop in the value and volume of production in fisheries products.
“There is nothing to worry about the data, especially on the supply of fisheries products. The data released was the result for 2022, and we are hopeful for a good turnout for 2023,” Bragat told SunStar Cebu on Friday, Dec. 15. According to the 2022 Performance of Agriculture and Fisheries report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 7 on Dec. 4, the region saw the biggest drop in fisheries output in 2022 among all 16 regions in the country by percentage.Data from the PSA 7 show that fisheries’ value of production plunged Central Visayas to the bottom of the list, from P1
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »
Flooding and landslides affect thousands in the VisayasThe number of families affected by flooding and landslides in the Visayas due to continuous heavy rainfall has reached 180,788 or 721,627 people. The NDRRMC reported that 14,718 families or 40,454 people are still in evacuation centers. One death has been confirmed. Several barangays were affected and houses were damaged or destroyed. Relief assistance worth P29.2 million has been provided to affected residents. A state of calamity has been declared in Northern Samar and Jipapad, Eastern Samar.
Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »
Flooding in Eastern Visayas leaves two dead, one injuredThe shear line-induced flooding in Eastern Visayas left two dead and one injured, according to a report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Maoist Rebellion Persists in Philippines Despite Economic GrowthPirmado na ni Pangulong Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. ang isang executive order at ilang proklamasyon para magawaran ng amnesty ang mga rebelde upang mahikayat silang magbalik-loob sa gobyerno.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »