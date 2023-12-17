Fisheries production in Central Visayas decreases, but fish supply remains stable

DESPITE the significant decrease of P4.518 billion in the value of fisheries production in Central Visayas in 2022, a local fisheries officer has assured the public that there is no need to worry about the status of fish supply in the region during the holiday season.Laila Bragat, information officer of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Bfar) 7, said recovery efforts have been made this year to counter last year’s drop in the value and volume of production in fisheries products.

“There is nothing to worry about the data, especially on the supply of fisheries products. The data released was the result for 2022, and we are hopeful for a good turnout for 2023,” Bragat told SunStar Cebu on Friday, Dec. 15. According to the 2022 Performance of Agriculture and Fisheries report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 7 on Dec. 4, the region saw the biggest drop in fisheries output in 2022 among all 16 regions in the country by percentage.Data from the PSA 7 show that fisheries’ value of production plunged Central Visayas to the bottom of the list, from P1





sunstaronline » / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

West Philippine Sea Contributes Significantly to Philippines' Fisheries OutputContrary to the statement of former President Rodrigo Duterte that the West Philippine Sea (WPS) offers but a tiny amount of catch to Filipino fisherfolk, the disputed waters account for a sizable portion of the country’s commercial fisheries output.

Source: mindanewsdotcom - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Flooding and landslides affect thousands in the VisayasThe number of families affected by flooding and landslides in the Visayas due to continuous heavy rainfall has reached 180,788 or 721,627 people. The NDRRMC reported that 14,718 families or 40,454 people are still in evacuation centers. One death has been confirmed. Several barangays were affected and houses were damaged or destroyed. Relief assistance worth P29.2 million has been provided to affected residents. A state of calamity has been declared in Northern Samar and Jipapad, Eastern Samar.

Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »

Flooding in Eastern Visayas leaves two dead, one injuredThe shear line-induced flooding in Eastern Visayas left two dead and one injured, according to a report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Tropical Depression Kabayan Approaching Mindanao and the VisayasTropical Depression Kabayan is slowly moving towards Mindanao and the Visayas. PAGASA advises areas in these regions to prepare for the approaching storm.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Maoist Rebellion Persists in Philippines Despite Economic GrowthPirmado na ni Pangulong Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. ang isang executive order at ilang proklamasyon para magawaran ng amnesty ang mga rebelde upang mahikayat silang magbalik-loob sa gobyerno.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Confidential Funds for West Philippine Sea Defense to Continue Despite ThreatsConfidential funds amounting to P1.23 billion will still go to government agencies defending the West Philippine Sea despite threats and intimidation from former President Rodrigo Duterte. Quezon City Rep. Franz Pumaren assured that the House of Representatives will not be affected by these tactics.

Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »