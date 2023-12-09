Discover the Best Tech Gifts for the Holidays

In today's online landscape, securing your account is of prime importance. Using multi-factor authentication is one of the ways to protect your accounts. There are numerous ways to do this, such as SMS-based One-Time-Pin (OTP), application-based time-one-time-pin (TOTP), or hardware-based authentication devices. First, it is highly recommended that you ditch SMS-based OTPs as these are prone to SIMjacking.

That being said, it is best to use a hardware-based solution, like Passkey or Yubikeys, as this provides you with the best anti-phishing protection to date. I use a combination of Passkeys and Yubikeys





