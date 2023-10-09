Qualified government employees to receive year-end bonuses and cash gifts

Qualified government employees will receive their year-end bonuses and cash gifts beginning on Wednesday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said. In a budget circular issued on November 15, it was outlined that eligible personnel are those who have served a minimum aggregate of four months between January 1 and Oct. 31, 2023.The year-end bonus amounts to one-month basic pay as of October 31, while the cash gift amounts to P5,000, according to the DBM.

“All positions for civilian personnel whether regular, contractual, or casual in nature, appointive or elective, full-time or part-time, created in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Branches, the Constitutional Commissions and other Constitutional Offices, SUCS, and GOCCS covered by the CPCS under RA No. 6758, as amended by Senate and House of Representatives Joint Resolutions No. 1, series of 1994 and No. 4 series of 2009; and in LGUs,” the circular rea

