Rory McIlroy Resigns from PGA Tour Board Amidst Battle with LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has resigned from the PGA Tour's board after admitting he had grown disenchanted with the role during the tour's acrimonious battle with Saudi-funded LIV Golf. McIlroy's resignation is another sign of the turmoil that has gripped golf since the emergence of the LIV Golf circuit last year.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHİLSTARNEWS: Mickelson says more PGA players will jump to LIV GolfSix-time major winner Phil Mickelson said Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that more PGA Tour players will jump to Saudi-backed LIV Golf despite a framework agreement for a merger by the end of 2023.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Mickelson says more PGA players will jump to LIV GolfThe 53-year-old US left-hander, among the first to leap from the PGA to the upstart circuit last year, spoke Wednesday, Oct. 18, ahead of Friday's start of the season-ending LIV Golf Team Championship at Doral.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: PGA Tour Player Blog: Always at home in JapanXander Schauffele, the World No. 6, will make his fifth straight appearance at the Zozo Championship in Japan this week with every intention of completing a famous “double” where he also won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Morikawa wins in Japan, ends 2-year drought at PGA TourSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: PGA Tour gives three-month doping ban to South Korean AnSouth Korea's An Byeong-hun was suspended for three months by the PGA Tour on Wednesday, Oct. 11, for violating its anti-doping policy with a cough medicine available over the counter in his homeland.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: LPGA star Thompson hoping to inspire at PGA Tour eventThe 28-year-old LPGA Tour star will be the center of attention on Thursday, Oct. 12, when the Las Vegas tournament gets under way at TPC Summerlin, with Thompson relishing the chance to test herself against her male PGA Tour counterparts.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »