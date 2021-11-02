Efforts to Transform Mining into a Responsible and Competitive Industry

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is taking a step in the right direction through its efforts to transform mining into a more responsible and globally competitive industry that upholds environmental laws and mining regulations, minimizes environmental risks and promotes mine safety.

For its part, the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines has been laying the groundwork for further improving their environmental, social and governance performance through the Towards Sustainable Mining initiative, the global standard for miners to manage environmental and social risks and adopt best practices in sustainable mining. These shared goals by the national government and the private sector to produce minerals or metals in the most environmentally and socially responsible way possible, however, will not be attained without the full support of local government units, particularly those whose communities host the mine site

