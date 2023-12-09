Nine Extremist Fighters Killed in Military Strike in Maguindanao

Nine fighters of the extremist Daulah Islamiyah were killed as the military launched air and ground strikes on the group's suspected base in Maguindanao. The attack was carried out after residents reported the presence of the extremists in the area. The assault came days after the deadly bombing at the Mindanao State University (MSU) in Marawi City, which authorities said was the handiwork of the Daulah Islamiyah.

The group was regrouping and undergoing training to orchestrate explosive attacks in populated areas across Central and South-Central Mindanao during the holiday season





