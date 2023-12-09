China's Coast Guard Fires Water Cannon at Philippine Vessels

China's Coast Guard on Saturday fired a water cannon at the vessels of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) headed to Scarborough Shoal. According to Jun Veneracion's report on Super Radyo dzBB, the BFAR vessels were on a mission to distribute oil and other supplies to fisherfolk in the area. The firing of water cannon started at around 9 a.m. and is still ongoing as of 12 noon.
According to the report, the Chinese Coast Guard initially held back from firing but soon pointed the water cannon directly at the Philippine vessels.The Chinese coast guard boats were also reportedly backed by Chinese militia vessels which also approached the BFAR vessels
