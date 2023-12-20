Philippine National Police Warns Public About Holiday Season Crimes

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has once again warned the public about crimes that commonly take place during the holiday season. In a press conference, Colonel Jean Fajardo, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO), reminded families to double-check their houses before leaving them unattended, especially during the long holiday vacation. She noted that criminals may take advantage of the situation.

She urged families to ensure that their houses’ doors, gates and even windows are properly locked or closed. Fajardo said it is also important to double-check that electric appliances are unplugged to avoid fire. If possible, the PNP urged homeowners to install alarm systems or security cameras to monitor their houses even when they are away. Fajardo said the public should also have the contact numbers of the nearest police station or barangay for immediate response to their concerns





