Charter Amendments and 2024 National Budget

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is considering amending the economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution to attract more investors. Efforts to revise the Constitution's 'prohibitive' provisos gained traction in the House of Representatives. Marcos expressed his primary interest in attracting investors to the Philippines. In addition, he announced that he would sign the 5.768-trillion peso national budget for 2024 before Christmas Day.





Senate Approves P5.77-Trillion National Spending Plan for 2024The Senate on Tuesday approved on final reading the bill that contains the government’s P5.77-trillion national spending plan for 2024. Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel abstained from voting due to concerns with the president’s certification of the national budget as urgent.

Senate Deliberates on Proposed 2024 National BudgetTired after days and long hours of hearing budget presentations of different government agencies in plenary sessions, senators were suddenly energized at past 1 a.m. on Tuesday and took turns lambasting a newly-appointed tourism. Know more:

Congress on Monday, December 11, approved the proposed P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024. Congress' approval of the budget bill paves the way for its submission to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who will sign it into law. The Senate and the House of Representatives earlier separately ratified the bicameral conference committee report reconciling the two chambers' versions of the budget bill.

Honda CR-V: Is It Worth the PHP 2 Million Price Tag?A review of the 2024 Honda CR-V, discussing its performance, features, and pricing strategy.

Taiwan's 2024 Election Race and Unity MomentumMSOpinion The race “The race for Jan. 13, 2024 will tighten, and a unity momentum could come about, altering the present course of public opinion in Taiwan” READ:

Gullas says cash incentives for Bar, licensure exam passers to be given starting 2024“The old ordinance only gave financial incentives to the board and bar topnotchers, but now, starting 2024, All Bar and Board Examination passers, makadawat na (they can receive the incentives),” Gullas said. CDNDigital

