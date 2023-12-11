Congress Approves Proposed P5.768-Trillion National Budget for 2024

Congress on Monday, December 11, approved the proposed P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024. Congress’ approval of the budget bill paves the way for its submission to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who will sign it into law. The Senate and the House of Representatives earlier separately ratified the bicameral conference committee report reconciling the two chambers’ versions of the budget bill.





