Devotees Flock to Quirino Grandstand for Traditional 'Pahalik'

Devotees started flocking to the Quirino Grandstand in Manila for the traditional 'pahalik' which starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Several devotees lined up as early as 11 p.m. on Friday and have now been waiting for over 12 hours. Devotees of different generations - kids, Gen Zs, and senior citizens - said it was part of their sacrifice for the occasion. Others brought umbrellas and mats as they waited in the sunshine. Some also brought snacks and water.

Several roads in the area, particularly T.M. Kalaw, had been closed to traffic. Meanwhile, authorities strengthened security in the area to maintain peace and order. On Friday, Vonne Aquino reported on '24 Oras' that devotees would only be allowed to wipe their handkerchiefs or hand towels on the image as kissing the image of the Black Nazarene was still prohibited. Despite this, many were still willing to make the sacrifice just to touch the image. Meanwhile, Super Radyo dzBB reported that a Mass was held before the start of the pahalik





