Police warn faith leaders against escalation of crisis | 17 suspects arrested, 10 bodies recovered

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has put the blame for the renewed killings in Mangu local government of Plateau State on inhabitants of the area, describing it as self-inflicted. It said the latest round of bloodshed was triggered by cattle rustling and the killing of a bicycle-riding Wangagu man by militiamen in defiance of efforts to keep peace in the area.

The military authorities, who were reacting to claims by a faith leader – that soldiers were biased and were aiding and abetting the marauders killing the natives in their communities, however, said troops were doing their utmost restore peace across in the affected areas and across the country. The director of Defence media operations, Major General Edward Buba, who disclosed this during the biweekly update on military operations, said troops had neutralised 94, arrested 171 terrorists and rescued 29 hostages in ongoing operations





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FAAN Relocates Headquarters from Abuja to LagosThe Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has decided to move its headquarters from Abuja to Lagos to prevent waste of public resources. The decision was made by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. FAAN had previously relocated to Abuja, but due to lack of office space, the staff members have returned to Lagos.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

DHQ denies military support to gunmen in Plateau StateThe Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied an allegation that military personnel are supporting gunmen killing people in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Police Kill Three Gunmen Suspected of Murdering Officers in Anambra StateThe police in Anambra State have killed three gunmen suspected of murdering two officers escorting an Anambra-born politician. The Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, provided an update on the incident and stated that the police are on a manhunt for the remaining members of the gang. Two police personnel were injured during the operation but have since been treated and discharged. Additionally, a 51-year-old man who was abducted by the hoodlums was rescued.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited Celebrates 10th AnniversarySaturday, October 21, 2023, marked the 10th anniversary of the incorporation of Nigeria Police Force Pensions Limited. It started operating as a Pension Fund Administrator a year later, becoming the 21st PFA in the country's Contributory Pension Scheme. The aim was to have a PFA solely responsible for the pension assets of all police personnel in Nigeria. Over the past 10 years, the NPF Pensions Limited has achieved remarkable success, significantly improving the welfare of Nigerian policemen.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nigerian Police Announces Schedule for Physical Screening of Recruitment ApplicantsThe Nigerian Police has released the schedule for the physical screening of applicants for recruitment into the Force. Applicants are directed to log on to a specific website to get their scheduled date and time for the screening. The Police Service Commission has also disowned a video requesting payment for the screening and emphasized that employment into the police is free of charge.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

US-based Professor Accuses Nigerian Police of ExtortionA Nigerian-born U.S.-based professor of art history, Moyo Okediji, accuses police officials of extorting him in an attempt to recover his stolen gadgets in Lagos.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »