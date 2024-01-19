FAAN Relocates Headquarters from Abuja to Lagos

FAAN has announced the relocation of its headquarters from Abuja to Lagos in order to prevent waste of public resources. The decision was made by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. FAAN had previously relocated its headquarters to Abuja, but due to lack of office space, the staff members have returned to Lagos.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three Abducted Victims Killed in AbujaTension gripped residents of Sagwari Layout Estate, Dutse, Abuja, yesterday, following the killing of three out of 10 victims abducted, last week.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Books by Femi Adesina and others presented to the public in AbujaFormer special adviser to President Buhari, Femi Adesina, presents his book 'Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)' along with another book written by multiple authors. The event marks the first public appearance of former President Buhari and President Tinubu after the handover.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

University of Lagos Graduates 17,464 Students at Convocation CeremonyThe University of Lagos has graduated a total of 17,464 students at its convocation ceremony. The overall best-graduating student is David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu from the Department of Civil Engineering.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

JCI Lekki Royale: Empowering Young Leaders in LagosJCI Lekki Royale, a local organization within the Junior Chamber International (JCI) network, is making a positive impact in Lagos State by empowering young leaders and addressing community needs. With a focus on individual development, business and entrepreneurship, community action, and international cooperation, JCI Lekki Royale is committed to fostering growth and making a difference.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Lagos State Government's Inability to Follow Up on Environmental OrderlinessDespite the efforts of the Lagos State government to enforce orderliness in environmental spaces, the lack of consistent follow-up is hindering the development plan of the city. While the government has successfully reclaimed encroached setbacks and public spaces, the lack of consistent attention allows illegal occupants to return.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

NDLEA intercepts large consignment of Canadian Loud in LagosThe National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a large consignment of Canadian Loud, a strong synthetic strain of cannabis, in Lagos. The consignment was being transported for distribution by a suspect in an unregistered vehicle. This interception follows the arrest of another drug trafficking suspect at the airport.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »