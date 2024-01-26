Lagos State Governor Misleads Public about Trip to Grenada

Since his abandonment of work for a fun trip to Grenada for days, the Lagos State helmsman has been making frantic efforts to misinform and mislead citizens and residents to believe he travelled to the Island for 'state business'. @jidesanwoolu, which was later edited multiple times, Mr Sanwo-Olu suggested he travelled on purpose to Grenada to advance the economic interests of his state. 'Last weekend in St.

George's, I presented Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell with a miniature of the Blue Line Rail and we engaged in extensive discussions on various aspects of our bilateral relations, focusing particularly on tourism, agriculture, and other economic interests that could benefit both our regions. Prime Minister Mitchell also shared exciting plans for Grenada's upcoming 50th anniversary celebrations in February. It was a productive and enriching exchange, setting the stage for deeper collaboration between our regions,' he tweeted. In subsequent edits of the post, he admitted attending some social events while in Grenada. He was, however, not specific on the events he attended





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Parties in Grenada Amidst ChallengesGovernor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos returned to Nigeria after spending days partying in Grenada to celebrate Aisha Achimugu's 50th birthday. He stayed at the luxurious Silversand Grenada resort and Calivigny Island. While the people of Lagos faced challenges, the governor enjoyed an expensive vacation.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

New Governor Sworn in After Death of Ondo State GovernorMr Aiyedatiwa takes over as the new governor of Ondo State after the death of Mr Akeredolu. He declares a mourning period and vows to continue the previous governor's work.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Edo State Deputy Governor Accuses Governor Obaseki of Plotting to Install SuccessorDeputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, accuses Governor Godwin Obaseki of plotting to install Asue Ighodalo as his successor and vows to resist him during the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Soldier Arrested for Criticising Lagos Governor in Viral VideoThe Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, said a soldier who criticised Lagos State governor, Babajide San-Olu, in a viral video has been arrested. Lagbaja stated that the conduct of the soldier caught driving against traffic does not represent the entire Nigerian Army. He disclosed that many viral videos showing soldiers criticizing Sanwo-Olu were fake.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Governor Diri Commends Former Governor Dickson for Not Acting as Political GodfatherGovernor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State praises his predecessor, Seriake Dickson, for his support and lack of overbearing behavior. Diri believes their unity has contributed to the peace and development of the state.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Former Governor Jonah Jang hails Governor Caleb Mutfwang's victory as a triumph for democracyFormer Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, expresses his joy over the Supreme Court verdict affirming Governor Caleb Mutfwang's election. He calls for the reversal of judgements against PDP members and thanks President Bola Tinubu for not interfering.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »