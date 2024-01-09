US-based Professor Accuses Nigerian Police of Extortion

A Nigerian-born U.S.-based professor of art history, Moyo Okediji, accuses police officials of extorting him in an attempt to recover his stolen gadgets in Lagos. Despite not visiting Nigeria for 30 years due to a traumatic experience during the military era, Okediji decided to spend his holidays in Nigeria. However, his visit turned agonizing as he faced mistreatment by immigration officials and police officers at the Seme border.

Additionally, he was attacked and robbed by armed robbers in his hometown. Okediji now accuses police officers of extorting him to recover his stolen gadgets





