Police Kill Three Gunmen Suspected of Murdering Officers in Anambra State

The police in Anambra State have killed three gunmen suspected of murdering two officers escorting an Anambra-born politician at Uga in Aguata Local Council, on December 30, 2023. Disclosing this while giving an update on the command’s fight against crime from December 2023 till date, the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye, said operatives are on a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang.

Adeoye said the hoodlums were trailed to Ogboji, in Orumba South Local Council, where the three were killed. According to him, two police personnel were injured during the operation. They were taken to a hospital, treated, and discharged. He added that one of them, who had a head injury, was operated on, and is in good health. The commissioner noted that the police also rescued a 51-year-old man abducted by the hoodlums at Igboukwu, in Aguata, during the operatio





