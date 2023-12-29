Political Landscape in Anambra: 2023 General Elections and Peter Obi Factor

A few personalities and events shaped the political landscape in Anambra in the outgoing year, 2023. Some of these events and personalities included the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, the governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo and many other political actors. Even as the year draws to a close, events showing that things are no longer as they used to be are still manifesting.

General elections and the Peter Obi factor In November 2021, Anambra State went to the polls and elected Prof Chukwuma Soludo as governor. Soludo was later sworn-in on March 29, 2022. With a government in place, and knowing that the major elections in Nigeria are usually the election of State Chief Executives, one may say that Anambra was not a state of focus. But the involvement of the former Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections as the candidate of the Labour Party, changed many things for Anambra's participatio





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.