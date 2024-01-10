University of Lagos Graduates 17,464 Students at Convocation Ceremony

Mrs Ogunsola disclosed this Wednesday at the convocation press conference held at the university’s senate chamber. According to the Professor of Medical Microbiology, the total number of graduating students is 17,464. 10,578 of the figure will bag first-degree while 6,886 are from the postgraduate school. Mrs Ogunsola noted that the overall best-graduating student is David Oluwatomiwa Akanmu, with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Department of Civil Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering.

Of the 6,886 postgraduate degrees, Ibrahim Abiodun Quadri from the Faculty of Management Sciences with a CGPA of 4.94 is the best graduating student.Giving a breakdown of the first-class students, Mrs Ogunsola said 97 are from the Faculty of Management Sciences, followed by Science with 57 and Engineering with 47. From the Faculties of Pharmacy, Basic Medical Sciences, and Clinical Sciences, there were 39 distinctions, of which 24 are from the Faculty of Pharmac





