Court to deliver judgement on suit against elections and exams on Saturdays

The Federal High Court in Abuja has set a date to deliver judgement in a suit filed by a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, seeking to stop elections and examinations on Saturdays. The plaintiff argues that this violates their right to freedom of worship and forces them to choose between their religious beliefs and civic duties or educational opportunities.





