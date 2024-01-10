Police Arrest Kidnapper of Hotelier in Rivers State

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested one kidnapper, who abducted a popular hotelier in the state and received N25 million ransom. The hotelier was taken on December 19, 2023, from his Port Harcourt residence. The wife of the victim approached the police after the abductors refused to release him, even after receiving the ransom. The kidnappers shot the victim in the leg three times before dragging him away.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum Rejects Tinubu's Directives on Rivers State CrisisThe Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum (RELF) has rejected the resolutions and directives issued by President Bola Tinubu regarding the political crisis in Rivers State, stating that they cannot override existing court orders and are in violation of the Nigerian Constitution.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Political Crisis in Rivers State as 27 Members of State House of Assembly Defect27 members of the State House of Assembly in Rivers State have defected from PDP to APC, deepening the political crisis. President Tinubu's mediation efforts have failed, causing tension and division in the state. Dear headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-cited and reliable.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Group Demands Reversal of Restraining Order Against Rivers State GovernorA group, Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ), has demanded the reversal of a restraining order by a Federal High Court in Abuja against the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara. The group claims that the order reveals interference in the governance of Rivers State.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Governor of Rivers State Signs N800 Billion Appropriation Bill into LawGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has officially signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill into law, totalling N800 billion, a day after a controversial presentation to a limited number of lawmakers in the state assembly. The bill, titled 'Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation, and Continuity,' was signed by Governor Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Unity House Foundation Leader Urges Against Ethnic Undertones in Rivers State CrisisKingsley Wenenda Wali, the national leader of Unity House Foundation (UHF), has called for unity and resistance against ethnic undertones in the unfolding political crisis in Rivers State. Wali emphasized that all ethnic communities in Rivers have suffered from violence and bad governance, and urged the people to rise against divisive forces.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Rivers State House of Assembly declares seats vacant for defected lawmakersA factional speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, last Wednesday declared vacant the seats of 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Federal High Court in Abuja has barred Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, from organising by-elections to replace 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly whose seats were declared vacant.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »