Former Anambra State Governor Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife Mourned by Nigerian Politicians

The passing of Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, former governor of Anambra State, has drawn expressions of grief and heartfelt condolences from various quarters, mourning the loss of an iconic figure in Nigerian politics. Immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, expressed deep sadness and sympathy over the passing of Ezeife, stressing the late governor’s significant contributions to Nigerian politics.

Obiano described Ezeife as a highly esteemed figure and a valuable asset to the government, especially in advocating for the welfare of the Igbo people whom he held in high regard. He further highlighted the immense loss felt not only by the late statesman’s family and friends but also by the entire nation. Obiano reflected on the fruitful collaboration they shared during his tenure as governor and praised Ezeife’s governance during his reign in Anambra. Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State lamented the loss of Ezeife, noting his profound impact as a consistent advocate for good governance and progressive politics





