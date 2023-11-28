Edo State Governor aims to make state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hub

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the focus of his administration is to make the state Nigeria’s entertainment and creative hub. Obaseki said this during a panel session at the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) 2.0, held at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative hub in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Speaking on the topic, “Aggregation of Film and Culture: Edo State as a Case Study,” he said the role of the government ‘is to help commence the process of transaction in the film business,’ noting that his administration has taken deliberate steps to stimulate the growth of the film industry in the State. He said: “In the next five to seven years, our goal is to make sure Edo State is the hub for creativity in Nigeria. Edo people are interestingly very creative people who through history, created and redesigned their environmen





GuardianNigeria

