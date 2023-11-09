Cash donation programme benefits Nigerian women and youth in Kwara State

About 1,800 Nigerian women and youth from Kwara State on Saturday benefitted from a cash donation programme aimed at improving their standard of living and their economic wellbeing. Speaking at the event which was held at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, Mr Seriki, said there is a pressing need to give back to the less privileged.

Mr Seriki, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress in the state and the Director General of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq Campaign Organisation, also noted that the intervention was in support of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the governor of the state. Mr Seriki said apart from his passion and commitment to supporting the less privileged, his company, which operates in the mining sector, is statutorily expected to impact the host communities in its corporate social responsibilities





