Former Niger State Governor reveals how he chased Boko Haram leaders out of the state

Former Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has revealed how he chased the dreaded Boko Haram leaders, Abubakar Shekau and Abu Qaqa, out of Niger State during his first term as governor of the state, saying that they would have made the state their headquarters.
He said that part of the solution to the security challenges bedevilling Nigeria, like terrorism and banditry, is proper planning and budgeting that will eradicate the negative statistics of 20 million out of school children and change the story of Nigeria from being rated as the global poverty capital. Dr Aliyu stated this in Kaduna State at the weekend when he appeared as the guest speaker of the 2023 annual public lecture, awards and election organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Kaduna chapter. The former governor said, “The primary purpose of government is the security of lives and property of her citizens, which most state governors don’t take seriously. As Chief Security Officer of your state, you cannot claim inability to secure your citizen
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »