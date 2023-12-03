Former Niger State Governor reveals how he chased Boko Haram leaders out of the state

Former Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has revealed how he chased the dreaded Boko Haram leaders, Abubakar Shekau and Abu Qaqa, out of Niger State during his first term as governor of the state, saying that they would have made the state their headquarters.

He said that part of the solution to the security challenges bedevilling Nigeria, like terrorism and banditry, is proper planning and budgeting that will eradicate the negative statistics of 20 million out of school children and change the story of Nigeria from being rated as the global poverty capital. Dr Aliyu stated this in Kaduna State at the weekend when he appeared as the guest speaker of the 2023 annual public lecture, awards and election organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Kaduna chapter. The former governor said, “The primary purpose of government is the security of lives and property of her citizens, which most state governors don’t take seriously. As Chief Security Officer of your state, you cannot claim inability to secure your citizen





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Army, DSS, avert planned Boko Haram attack in KanoThe Nation Newspaper Army, DSS, avert planned Boko Haram attack in Kano

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Scores missing as Boko Haram massacre 9 rice farmers in BornoAt least nine(9) farmers were slaughtered and scores declared missing when suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Koshebe, Karakul and Bulabulin communities of Jere and Mafa Local Government Areas of Borno state.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

JUST IN: 15 killed, dozens missing as Boko Haram terrorists attack Borno rice farmersA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Boko Haram kills 13 rice farmers in BornoThe terrorist slaughtered the farmers with knives.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Service Chiefs blame judiciary for releasing Boko Haram suspectsThe Chief of Defence Staff and other Service Chiefs appeared before the House of Representatives to discuss the country's security challenges. The Chief of Defence Staff blamed the judiciary for releasing arrested Boko Haram suspects.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Air Force eliminates key Boko Haram leader in air strikesThe Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, have eliminated a key Boko Haram terrorist leader, Abu Asad and several others in air strikes on their hideout at Tagoshe on Mandara Mountains in Borno.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »