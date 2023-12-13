Political Crisis in Rivers State as 27 Members of State House of Assembly Defect

The political crisis in Rivers State deepens as 27 out of 32 members of the State House of Assembly defect from PDP to APC. President Tinubu's mediation efforts have failed, leading to tension and division in the state.





DailyPostNGR » / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lagos State House of Assembly Expresses Concern over Reckless Driving and LASTMA OfficialsThe Lagos State House of Assembly has expressed concern over the recklessness of some motorists in the state and the activities of some officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA). The House has invited the Commissioner for Transportation and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation to explain the situation. This decision was made following the death of two officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) due to a road rage incident involving two drivers.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Benue State House of Assembly Passes Vote of Confidence on Governor AliaThe Benue State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia and Speaker Rt. Hon. Aondona Dajoh. The motion was moved by Hon. Simon Gabo, who praised the governor's policies and programs that have restored confidence in governance. Governor Alia has achieved stabilisation of salary and pension payments, rehabilitation of the Assembly Complex, and completion of road projects without borrowing funds.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Gunmen Kill Five in Suspected Cult Attack in Rivers StateGunmen, believed to be members of the Iceland cult, have killed five people in an attack on the Odiemerenyi community. The gunmen demanded the release of their sponsors and sympathizers in police custody.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Armed Men Allegedly Attack Rivers State Lawmaker's ResidenceSome armed men suspected to be political thugs, accompanied by some police officers on Sunday night allegedly attacked the Port Harcourt residence of a Rivers State lawmaker, Edison Ehie. The attack is described as an assassination attempt on Ehie.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

APC to hand over Rivers state chapter structure to FCT MinisterThe ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements to hand over its Rivers state chapter structure to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. This came to light following the resolve of the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje led national working committee (NWC) to dissolve the embattled Rivers state Executive Committee at all levels.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Governor and Minister Accuse Each Other in Rivers State CrisisThe Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have accused each other in the recent crisis in the state. The FCT Minister accused the Governor of masterminding the burning of the state's House of Assembly, while the Governor accused the Minister of instigating the impeachment of his loyalists. The crisis was resolved after a quick intervention by the President.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »