Court of Appeal dismisses PDP's appeal against Governor Abiodun's reelection

On Friday 24 November 2023, a special panel of the Court of Appeal delivered judgment in the appeal filed by Ladi Adebutu and PDP against the reelection of Governor Dapo Abiodun as Governor of Ogun State in March 2023. The court dismissed PDP's appeal and affirmed the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal which upheld Governor Abiodun's declaration as Governor. Three Justices heard and judged the appeal – Justice Ikyegh, Justice Mustapha, and Justice Inyang.

Ikyegh and Mustapha dismissed the appeal, while Justice Inyang upheld the appeal. PDP and Adebutu have since gone to town saying that they won the appeal, based on Justice Inyang's decision. By simple logic, Justice Inyang's judgment cannot be the judgment to follow – she was only one of three justices. The other two justices dismissed the appeal – their collective decision outweighs hers. This is a simple fact that commonsense dictates, and is the practice of the court





