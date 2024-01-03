PDP Crisis in Ondo State: National Working Committee Rejects Suspension of State Chairman

The National Working Committee said the suspension of the State chairman of the party in Ondo State PDP null and void. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has plunged into crisis, as members of the State Working Committee, on Tuesday, suspended the party chairperson, Fatai Adams. But in a reaction, the National Working Committee of the party rejected Mr Adams’ suspension, stating that it is not consistent with the provisions of its constitution and laid down rules.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, said the party’s national working committee declared the said suspension null and void and of no effect. The purported suspension comes as political parties prepare for primaries ahead of the November governorship election. Party primaries are expected to hold from 6 to 27 April, while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal of the(INEC) will start at 9 a.m. on 29 April and close at 6 p.m. on 20 May, according to the electoral body’s timetable





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa Sworn in as Ondo State GovernorHon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the 7th substantive Governor of Ondo State after the demise of the former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Aiyedatiwa accepted the responsibility with a heavy heart and expressed condolences for the loss.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

New Governor Sworn in After Death of Ondo State GovernorMr Aiyedatiwa takes over as the new governor of Ondo State after the death of Mr Akeredolu. He declares a mourning period and vows to continue the previous governor's work.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State Passes AwayGovernor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Aketi), passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in a German hospital after several months of battle with leukemia and prostrate cancer.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Ondo State Governor Renews Commitment to Infrastructural DevelopmentThe Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has renewed his commitment towards reengineering the infrastructural development of the state while also prioritising the welfare of workers in the State.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

PDP denies threatening to remove national secretaryThe leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) denies threatening to remove Senator Samuel Anyanwu as its national secretary, according to a counter affidavit filed in court.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

More Nigerian Youth Elected into State and National Assemblies in 2023 General ElectionsThe Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, has said that more Nigerian youth were elected into the state and national assemblies in the 2023 general elections compared to 2019. The minister made this statement during the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of the Legislative Mentoring Initiative (LMI).

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »