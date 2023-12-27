Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State Passes Away

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Aketi), passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in a German hospital after several months of battle with leukemia and prostrate cancer. Mr Akeredolu, 67, was born on 21 July, 1957 in Owo to J. Ola Akeredolu of the Akeredolu family in Owo and Grace Akeredolu of Aderoyiju family of Igbotu, Ese Odo, Ondo State.

Mr Akeredolu attended Aquinas College, Akure, Loyola College, Ibadan, Oyo State, and Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, in Ondo for his secondary and Higher School Education. He also attended the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) to study law and he graduated in 1977. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1978 and became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) 20 years later. He was elected the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in 2008. His leadership of the NBA was marked by vibrancy and activism. He was not only forthright, he was also sensitive to human rights abuses





