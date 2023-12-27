New Governor Sworn in After Death of Ondo State Governor

Mr Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as the new governor of Ondo State following the death of Mr Akeredolu. He declared a three-day mourning period and expressed his commitment to continue Mr Akeredolu's work.





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lucky Aiyedatiwa Sworn in as Ondo State GovernorHon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the 7th substantive Governor of Ondo State after the demise of the former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. Aiyedatiwa accepted the responsibility with a heavy heart and expressed condolences for the loss.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Edo State Governor aims to make state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hubThe Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has stated that his administration's focus is to make the state Nigeria's entertainment and creative hub. He made this announcement during a panel session at the Edo State International Film Festival (ESIFF) 2.0, held in Benin City. The governor emphasized the government's role in supporting the film industry and stimulating its growth in the state.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Former Niger State Governor reveals how he chased Boko Haram leaders out of the stateFormer Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, shares his experience of chasing Boko Haram leaders out of the state during his first term. He emphasizes the importance of proper planning and budgeting to address security challenges and improve the country's socio-economic situation.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Kaduna State's Financial Liabilities and New Governor's DeterminationThe ex-governor of Kaduna State reveals the state's financial liabilities, while the new governor expresses determination to overcome challenges and improve the state's situation.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Tension in Ondo State over Misinterpretation of Peace DealThe Nation Newspaper TuesdayHeadlines 28th of November 2023 1. Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa peace agreement heads for collapse - 2. National Assembly under pressure over 2024 Budget - 3. Tinubu orders massive fixing of Fed roads - 4. Shaibu: I’m intimidated, my allocation seized - 5. Supreme Court will get full 21 justices, Ariwoola pledges -

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Ekiti State Governor Votes in Local Government Council ElectionEkiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, voted at his Ikogosi country home in the first local government council election conducted by his administration. He commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for a seamless and peaceful electoral process. The governor expressed delight that people at the grassroots were able to choose their representatives without fear or threat.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »