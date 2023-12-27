Lucky Aiyedatiwa Sworn in as Ondo State Governor

The acting governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has been sworn in as the 7th substantive Governor of the state. LEADERSHIP reports that Aiyedatiwa who has been in acting capacity for some weeks now, was sworn in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olusegun Odusola, after the demise of the former governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Aiyedatiwa, who had gone to his hometown for the Christmas break when the news of the governor’s death broke, arrived at the state capital, Akure, for the swearing-in ceremony at exactly 4 pm. Addressing the gathering, Aiyedatiwa who was newly sworn in said, he accepted the onerous responsibility of taking over the reins of governance and affairs of our state following the unfortunate loss and passing of Akeredolu with a heavy heart. While describing the death of his former boss devastating shock to the state, Aiyedatiwa noted that the state has been praying earnestly for his quick recovery and subsequent safe return to the state, having embarked on another medical leave on Wednesday, 13th December, 202





