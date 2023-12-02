Ekiti State Governor Votes in Local Government Council Election

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, voted at his Ikogosi country home in the first local government council election conducted by his administration. He commended the State Independent Electoral Commission for a seamless and peaceful electoral process. The governor expressed delight that people at the grassroots were able to choose their representatives without fear or threat.





vanguardngrnews » / 🏆 5. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Imo Guber: Oyebanji congratulates Uzodinma on re-electionEkiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated his Imo State counterpart, Senator Hope Uzodimma, on his re-election in Saturday's governorship poll in the Southeast state.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Sanwo-Olu, Oyebanji Raise Hope On Quality InfrastructureLagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ekiti State counterpart Abiodun Oyebanji have stressed the crucial role of quality infrastructure in economic

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Hoarding: Oyebanji Threatens To Sanction Erring Fuel StationsGovernor of Ekiti State Biodun Oyebanji hhas warned that any filling station that hoards fuel will be sanctioned.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Certificates of Return Presented to Governor-Elect of Kogi StateThe Independent National Electoral Commission has presented certificates of return to the Governor-Elect of Kogi State, Usman Ododo and his running mate in the election, Joel Salifu.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Supporters of Ondo Deputy Governor and Governor to Stage Massive ProtestSupporters of the embattled deputy governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa and that of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, are set to stage a massive protest in Akure, the Ondo state capital, this week. The deputy governor’s supporters are demanding the immediate resignation of the governor and that he ( Aiyedatiwa be sworn in as the substantive governor.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Kaduna State's Financial Liabilities and New Governor's DeterminationThe ex-governor of Kaduna State reveals the state's financial liabilities, while the new governor expresses determination to overcome challenges and improve the state's situation.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »