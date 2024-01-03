Over 160,000 passengers benefit from transportation subsidy programme

The Committee on Implementation of End of Year Transportation Subsidy Programme of President Bola Tinubu, has said over 160,000 passengers so far benefitted from the programme in the first 10 days of its implentation.The Committee on Implementation of End of Year Transportation Subsidy Programme of President Bola Tinubu, has said over 160,000 passengers so far benefitted from the programme in the first 10 days of its implentation.

Chairman of the Committee and Minister of Solid Minerals Resources, Dr Dele Alake, made this known in a progress report on Monday in Lagos. Recall that President Tinubu on Dec. 19, approved the provision of free transportation on the routes of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC). The President also approved 50 per cent subsidy on transport fares for passengers travelling on 30 routes serviced by bus operators. On the overall assessment of the scheme so far, Alake enthused that it had been a huge success, emphasising that the transportation rebate was a demonstration of the level love the President had for Nigerian





