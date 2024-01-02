Ondo State Governor Renews Commitment to Infrastructural Development

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has renewed his commitment towards reengineering the infrastructural development of the state while also prioritising the welfare of workers in the State. Mr Aiyedatiwa stated this on Monday in his New Year broadcast to the people of the state, assuring them that the new year will bring dividends of good governance that would restore their faith in the administration.

He said the 2024 budget, which he signed on the last working day of 2023, will be faithfully executed to drive rapid development while also aiming to complete ongoing projects across the state. “It is in the light of this that I signed the 2024 appropriation bill into law on the last working day of 2023. This was done in order to allow us to hit the ground running on the first working day of the new year to deliver results that will restore the faith of our people in this administratio





