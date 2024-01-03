Bandits and Kidnappers Abduct Over 96 People in FCT

Suspected bandits and kidnappers have abducted over 96 people in the Bwari and Dei Dei areas of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the past 21 days. The residents of these areas are living in fear due to the frequent attacks. The latest incident occurred on January 1, 2024, when a senior official of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and his family were abducted. In a previous incident on December 9, 2023, gunmen abducted 23 residents in Dei-Dei community.

Seven of the victims were later rescued by security vigilantes





